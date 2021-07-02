Ask The Question C.I.C. announces ‘Abi's Beauty’ in Sowerby Bridge as a business sponsor

Abi’s Beauty, owned and run by Abi Lally

Abi’s Beauty will donate monthly to the Ask The Question fund, enabling children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access private, one-to-one tuition and mentorship in order to enable them to reach their potential.

‘Ask The Question C.I.C.’ provides children who have experienced adversity, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist always on site, and they practice ‘attachment theory’, providing students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.

Sessions at ‘Ask The Question’ focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience.

Abi’s Beauty, owned and run by Abi Lally who was brought up in Calderdale, is a beauty salon in Sowerby Bridge which specialises in providing brow, lash and nail treatments.

She heard about Ask The Question through a client, and really wanted to get involved and help in some way.

Abi said: “Having grown up in Calderdale, I understand how important it is to help local children to achieve their potential, particularly now in light of the pandemic and school closures.

"It’s a pleasure to be one of the first businesses to join the scheme and sponsor lessons and mentorship sessions for the children.”