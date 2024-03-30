Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holywell Green-based YES Energy Solutions have won an impressive three awards in one week across the energy industry and sector for a range of their activities.

During March, YES won awards for various aspects and projects of their work- from their community engagement to large scale projects to their business growth.

The first win came from the Federation of Small Businesses, recognising the community and charity work YES do with the Community Award win for Yorkshire and the Humber.

Award winning Holywell Green firm has another three awards to add to their shelves. Picture: 2013-24 Campbell Braybrooke Ltd.

Each financial year, YES nominate a local charity to fundraise throughout the year and staff are encouraged to join in with volunteering opportunities across the area.

This year YES created a dedicated Warmer Homes Fund, using their profits for purpose to contribute to local organisations to assist those in fuel poverty, youth football teams for new kit and equipment, the oldest purpose-built cinema in the UK in their local community and a range of charities close to the staff’s hearts.

The second win came from The Sheffield Business School Help to Grow Management Alumni, recognising the growth at YES with the Best Business Growth Award.

Established in 2000 as a division of Kirklees Council, YES Energy Solutions grew quickly and soon became an independent Community Interest Company. But their biggest growth has come recently - doubling their growth two years in succession. Picture: Federation of Small Businesses

Established in 2000 as a division of Kirklees Council, YES Energy Solutions grew quickly and soon became an independent Community Interest Company. But their biggest growth has come recently - doubling their growth two years in succession.

The third win came from the Energy Efficiency Awards, and a win for the Large-Scale Project for the Sustainable Warmth LAD3 Derby programme alongside partners RenderClad Ltd and Derby Council.

YES work with councils across the country on schemes and projects to deliver home improvements and upgrades to make homes greener, warmer, and cheaper to heat, which is all the more important during the current cost of energy crisis.

CEO of YES Energy Solutions Duncan McCombie said: “It is not about the winning, it is about the taking part. It is humbling to have received these awards amongst so many amazing businesses across all our sectors.