Bid goes in for new alcohol and entertainment licence at Brighouse Civic Hall

A licence application has been submitted for a Brighouse landmark.

Barrel Boy Pubco Ltd has submitted a premises licence for the Civic Hall on Bradford Road.

The application is to be permitted for the sale of alcohol, late-night refreshments and regulated entertainment from 10am to midnight Monday to Thursday and Friday to Sunday from 10am until 2am the following day.

Brighouse Civic Hall.

Comments about the application can be made to Calderdale Council until November 6.

Any representations must be submitted in writing to the Registration and Licensing Manager, Calderdale Council, Town Hall, Halifax, HX1 1UJ.

Brighouse Civic Hall is one of a number of buildings which was closed a few years ago under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make financial savings.

The building was sold for £700,000 and back in July permission was sought to change the use of the building from mixed use to retail, and listed building consent for the change.