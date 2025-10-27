The Kooks in Halifax: Latest announcement from The Piece Hall as indie rockers The Kooks announce Halifax show

Indie rockers The Kooks will celebrate two decades of hits in Halifax next summer as part of a run of special shows marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest headline act announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, The Kooks will play the iconic courtyard on Friday June 19.

Most Popular

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday, October 31 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes fresh off the back of a career defining UK arena tour this month – supporting the release of their seventh studio album earlier this year – the Top 5 selling Never/Know.

The Kooks. Picture: Freya Barber.

The Kooks’ 2006 debut Inside In/Inside Out sold more than two million copies providing a soundtrack to a generation.

A new audience is now embracing their Britpop-tinged indie sound, alongside their loyal first-wave fans.

Their renewed energy has taken them to sold-out world tours and seen a euphoric return to major festival main stages in 2025, almost two decades on from their breakout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd’s reaction is proof of the band’s enduring impact: A cross-generational chorus singing back songs like Naïve and She Moves In Her Own Way as loudly as ever.

From the jangly indie of their early days to synth-driven experiments and Krautrock touches, and with influences ranging from soul and opera, to classic songwriting by the likes of Bob Dylan to The Rolling Stones, The Kooks are celebrating their new era not only reconnecting with their roots, but proving themselves one of indie’s most enduring live forces.

No longer just the sound of the mid-2000s, they are, once again, the soundtrack to right now.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We’re celebrating so many amazing milestones at next year’s shows and marking 20 years since The Kooks went stellar is going to be a big one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this show isn’t just about looking back to classic hits and former glory, this band’s star back in ascendance in a big way right now. It’s the perfect time to welcome them to our award-winning venue and I know they’re going to love it as much as we will.”