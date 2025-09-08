Bid to give Calderdale pub which shut in 2002 new lease of life
A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to convert the Stirk Bridge Inn, in Sowerby Bridge.
If the bid is approved, the pub building would house commercial space on the ground floor and a three-bedroom apartment on the first floor.
According to documents submitted with the application, the pub closed in 2002.
The ground floor currently comprises the former bar and lounge areas, with a kitchen at the back.
There is an apartment on the first floor which is in a “dilapidated state”, say the documents.
They add: “The commercial space will be predominantly open-plan to suit various uses such as retail, legal and financial services, and office use.
"The refurbishment will be sensitive to maintain the historical internal features.
"The apartment will deliver contemporary open-plan living for modern families, comprising of a large open-plan kitchen, living space and self-contained bedrooms and en suites.”
If the application is approved, the existing stone work will be cleaned, repaired and repointed where required.
Windows and doors will be replaced with “sensitive, contemporary fittings”, say supporting statements. The roof has recently been repaired and recovered, they add.
The current single storey extensions will be demolished, allowing for the construction of a new private access road at the back of the building.
"The proposed renovation of the former Stirk Bridge Inn seeks to sensitively renovate a key heritage building in the area and deliver high-quality residential and commercial accommodation to meet current market demand,” say the documents.