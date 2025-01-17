Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Halifax’s favourite pubs has been crowned one of the best in Europe.

The European Bar Guide has ranked the top 100 bars across the continent – and The Big Six Inn is one of them.

The unique and historic real ale pub, on Horsfall Street in Savile Park, is described by the publication as “an absolutely fantastic neighbourhood pub matching any comparable traditional pub in England”.

It continues: “On a row of terraces close to the dramatic Wainhouse Tower, this stone pub is accessible from both sides, including, oddly, a walk through what appears to be someone’s back yard.

The Big Six Inn in Halifax

"Inside a multi-roomed pub has preserved its layout and tastefully retained a traditional, cosy social space that feels warm and welcoming.

"This is supplemented by a cross section of local support of different ages and interests at the heart of its community.

"Regional ales both traditional and modern, a games room at the back and working fires complete what is a frankly outstanding set.

"Oh, if you like dogs, you’ll find plenty at the bar.

"The odd name relates to a mineral water company who used to operate here. If you are anywhere near Halifax and fancy a pint, go here.”

The guide gives the pub an overall rating of 9.1 out of 10 based on several factors including, character, atmosphere and value for money.

The Big Six Inn wins its best marks for style/decor and atmosphere/character.

The pub dates back to the 19th Century and is thought to have been originally opened as The Bowling Green in the 1850s, becoming The Big Six 40 years later.