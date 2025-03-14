A new licence bid is being made for a Calderdale venue which covers a host of entertainment including wrestling and boxing.

Tribal Sounds Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council for the licence at Blue Note on Bridge Street in Todmorden.

If approved, the licence would allow the sale of alcohol from 10am until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays; between 10am and 2am on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays; and between 10am and 11pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

It would also allow indoor boxing or wrestling, dance performances, film exhibitions, sports events and play performances between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

Live music would be allowed from 8am until midnight, Monday to Sunday, and recorded music could be played from 8am until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays; between 8am and 2am on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays; and between 8am and 11pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Comments on the application can be made by emailing [email protected] by March 31.