B&M puts in bid for licence for new Halifax town centre store at former Tesco Express
The discount retailer is set to take over the former Tesco Express on Market Street.
The licence application, which has been submitted to Calderdale Council, is to be able to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday, from 7am until 11pm.
The last day for representations is May 27.
These can be made by writing to Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ or by emailing [email protected].
The former Tesco Express in the town centre closed its doors back in 2022, moving to another premises on Southgate in 2023.
B&M’s current town centre premises at Unit 1 Horton Street went up for rent in March.
According to its listing on property website Rightmove, Unit 1 Horton Street is being advertised with estate agents Savills and is a 10,000 square foot premises.
It also has access to 112 car parking spaces.
B&M has another store at Shay Syke.
