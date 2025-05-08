Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New fencing aimed at preventing deaths could be installed at Halifax’s North Bridge.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has been urged many times by coroners to take action to try to stop people from dying by suicide at the 1871 Victorian Gothic-style bridge on the outskirts of Halifax town centre.

In 2018, work to install temporary fencing panels was completed along both parapets of North Bridge and they have remained in place ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the council is applying for planning permission for new temporary fencing on the bridge which would be more difficult to remove.

North Bridge, Halifax.

According to a design and heritage statement submitted with the application, the current fencing panels were secured using cable or metal ties, ensuring installation could be carried out without drilling into the structural fabric of the historic parapets.

The fencing was selected due to its immediate availability and ease of installation, while avoiding permanent alterations to the bridge.

"Since its installation, the fencing has been subject to weekly inspections, as well as additional checks prompted by reports from stakeholder partners regarding maintenance concerns,” says the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are worries about the number of site visits needed for upkeep of the fencing, and that the panels are not difficult enough to remove.

The proposed fencing

The statement says: “The proposed temporary fencing design builds upon a market-tested fencing system, incorporating key modifications to enhance both safety and structural compatibility with North Bridge."

The proposed fencing includes a top section deliberately angled inwards over the footway – a strategic design feature intended to actively discourage climbing and enhance overall security.

It aims to provide a “strong, tamper-resistant deterrent to unauthorised access” and is “bespoke designed for straightforward yet secure installation, ensuring long-term durability and reliability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the new fencing would be made to match the colour of the bridge.

The current fencing

"Through this careful balance of structural sensitivity and safety enhancement, the proposed fencing solution represents a pragmatic and considered approach to mitigating risks at North Bridge,” says the statement.

Samaritans provides free, 24/7 confidential emotional support to anyone who is struggling to cope or at risk of suicide by calling 116 123.

Comments on the application can be made via the council’s website until May 22.