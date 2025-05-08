North Bridge: Council's bid for new fencing to prevent tragic deaths at historic Halifax bridge
Calderdale Council has been urged many times by coroners to take action to try to stop people from dying by suicide at the 1871 Victorian Gothic-style bridge on the outskirts of Halifax town centre.
In 2018, work to install temporary fencing panels was completed along both parapets of North Bridge and they have remained in place ever since.
Now the council is applying for planning permission for new temporary fencing on the bridge which would be more difficult to remove.
According to a design and heritage statement submitted with the application, the current fencing panels were secured using cable or metal ties, ensuring installation could be carried out without drilling into the structural fabric of the historic parapets.
The fencing was selected due to its immediate availability and ease of installation, while avoiding permanent alterations to the bridge.
"Since its installation, the fencing has been subject to weekly inspections, as well as additional checks prompted by reports from stakeholder partners regarding maintenance concerns,” says the statement.
But there are worries about the number of site visits needed for upkeep of the fencing, and that the panels are not difficult enough to remove.
The statement says: “The proposed temporary fencing design builds upon a market-tested fencing system, incorporating key modifications to enhance both safety and structural compatibility with North Bridge."
The proposed fencing includes a top section deliberately angled inwards over the footway – a strategic design feature intended to actively discourage climbing and enhance overall security.
It aims to provide a “strong, tamper-resistant deterrent to unauthorised access” and is “bespoke designed for straightforward yet secure installation, ensuring long-term durability and reliability”.
If approved, the new fencing would be made to match the colour of the bridge.
"Through this careful balance of structural sensitivity and safety enhancement, the proposed fencing solution represents a pragmatic and considered approach to mitigating risks at North Bridge,” says the statement.
Comments on the application can be made via the council’s website until May 22.