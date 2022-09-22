B&M re-opens newly expanded Halifax store - Team from St Augustine's Centre unveiled the store

Following feedback from regular customers that said they wanted a bigger shop and even more products and the store was closed for part of September to do the work.

The new 16,881. sq ft store offers an even bigger selection from brands across a variety of departments. The store will also be expanding its garden centre to 7,457sq ft.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

This month saw the relaunch of the new B&M store in Halifax at Shay Syke.

They chose the team from St Augustine’s Centre to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

St Augustines Centre offer specialist advice on immigration and asylum support, and one-to-one support with welfare, housing, health and access to wider services.

They provide hot meals, English language classes, training, cultural, social and wellbeing activities, trips and volunteering opportunities and sustainable to support the young people in the local community move forward in their future.

In addition to the St Augustines’ Centre, the Head Coach, Simon Grix and senior players, Adam Tangata and Jacob Fairbank from Halifax Panthers came to help open the store and get involved with the celebrations.

They kindly organised a charity fundraiser in store on the day to help raise money for the St Augustines Centre.