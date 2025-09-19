Bodycare administration: Retail giant that has been in Halifax for years will close branch on Monday

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 14:21 BST
One of Halifax’s longest-standing stores is shutting after the weekend.

Bodycare, which has been in The Woolshops for many years, will close on Monday.

Signs have gone up in the window today declaring its “last four days” and a store colleague confirmed to the Courier that the shop would open for the last time on Monday.

The Halifax store was not on a list released earlier this month of 32 Bodycare shops that would be shutting immediately after the firm fell into administration, nor on a more recent list of another 30 stores set to close next week.

Halifax's Bodycare, in The Woolshops, will close on Mondayplaceholder image
A spokesperson for Interpath – who have been appointed to oversee the Bodycare administration process - have said given the shortage of stock and costs associated with operating stores, “it is no longer viable to continue to trade all 115 stores retained on appointment”.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath, thanked “the hundreds of dedicated Bodycare staff who have shown such professionalism since our appointment”.

