One of Halifax’s longest-standing stores is shutting after the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodycare, which has been in The Woolshops for many years, will close on Monday.

Signs have gone up in the window today declaring its “last four days” and a store colleague confirmed to the Courier that the shop would open for the last time on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax store was not on a list released earlier this month of 32 Bodycare shops that would be shutting immediately after the firm fell into administration, nor on a more recent list of another 30 stores set to close next week.

Halifax's Bodycare, in The Woolshops, will close on Monday

A spokesperson for Interpath – who have been appointed to oversee the Bodycare administration process - have said given the shortage of stock and costs associated with operating stores, “it is no longer viable to continue to trade all 115 stores retained on appointment”.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath, thanked “the hundreds of dedicated Bodycare staff who have shown such professionalism since our appointment”.