Brand new shop opens doors in Hebden Bridge raising money to support families

The shop, Calder Community Kindness, is selling second-hand clothes, books, vinyl and more to raise money to alleviate hardship in the Upper Calder Valley.

Calder Community Cares has been providing support to families throughout the Upper Calder Valley for over two years now, and to help fund the amazing work it does it has opened a new shop in Hebden Bridge. The store is located in the town’s former Tourist Information Centre.

The shop is selling everything from clothes and books to jewellery, accessories and children’s toys, all donated by the shop’s fantastic supporters. The money raised is going to support Calder Community Cares with its wide range of projects, all designed to alleviate hardship and promote wellbeing for refugees, families and people in poverty throughout the Upper Calder Valley.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Calder Community Kindness. Picture: Craig Shaw

In the spirit of the incredible Calderdale community the store hopes to tap into, Calder Community Kindness has been helped out by local people and organisations. Calderdale Council has provided the building to the shop for six months, rent-free, and everything in it - from the products to the furniture and fittings - has all been donated.

Members of the local community helped out with window cleaning and joinery, while some of the shop fittings and stock were donated by businesses including Spirals, Hebden Bridge Antiques Centre, HOTCAKES, Hebden Bridge Records, Bornagainprints and Terrier Antiques. RiotUs has also provided media support and advice.

Catriona Lucas, the new shop’s manager, said: “We were delighted to get such a wonderful response from our community, it’s been a huge help.

Andy Hinton, Bernice Hayes, Kevin Hoyle, Mayor Jane Hoyle, shop manager Catriona Lucas and Calder Community Cares founder member Jan Lymer. Picture: Craig Shaw

“We know we can do a lot of amazing things for people throughout the Calder Valley, and Calder Community Kindness will help fund that wonderful work.”

Calder Community Kindness is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, and is located at Butler’s Wharf, Hebden Bridge Marina, next to Hebden Bridge Picture House.