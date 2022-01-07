Brighouse babyballet is on the hunt for new dance teachers as thousands of children wait to join the classes

3,500 children are currently on the waiting list. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography.

More than 3,500 children are currently on babyballet’s waiting list nationally. It is because of this that Felicity McGreal, the owner of babyballet Huddersfield Central and Brighouse, is encouraging those with professional dance experience to consider applying for one of their teaching roles.

“With restrictions during our re-opening, we were only allowed as few as five children in a class, resulting in long waiting lists and many parents disheartened,” said Felicity. “Now, as we can return to our normal levels of up to 18 in a class, we’re pleased to have a number of roles opening up for our sector.

"We’re searching for enthusiastic and passionate dance teachers to join our wonderful team and help the next generation of talent flourish.”

Babyballet equips their teachers to help children between the ages of six months to six years old learn ballet and dance.