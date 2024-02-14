Brighouse-based business Mind Body Goals wins Innovate UK Begin and Build Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business, which develops science-based wellbeing products, has recently been awarded the Begin and Build Award.

The £50,000 investment will support the development of its latest product in the Luma³ range; Luma³ Go, another step forward toward the company's mission to make life-changing skills easy through its products.

Michael Crinnion

Michael Crinnion, an ex-teacher and school leader with lived experience of mental health challenges, is the CEO and Founder of Mind Body Goals.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be chosen as one of the few entrepreneurs to win this award from Innovate UK.

"I'm really excited to be on this journey, creating products that are really having a positive impact for so many people.

"Everytime we grow we further our reach and positive influence on people’s health and mental wellbeing and that feels incredible."

Michael Crinnion stands outside No 10 Downing Street during his recent visit to take part in a roundtable discussion on access to finance for start-ups in the UK.

Luma³ Go aims to make evidence-based practices for mental wellness available to everyone, regardless of age, ability, or socioeconomic status.

This award marks a significant milestone for Mind Body Goals, underscoring its innovative approach to wellness. Innovate UK's support through the Begin and Build Award, coupled with Mind Body Goals’s participation in their ‘High Growth Programme’, accelerates the company's mission.

Their ‘10:1 Initiative’, which promises to donate one product to a school, college or university for every ten sold, highlights the company's commitment to future generations' mental health.