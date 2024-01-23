Brighouse-based Faith Brand Communications has been acquired by Fantastic Media for a six-figure sum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This strategic move comes after nearly sixteen years of collaboration between the two firms on various projects.

While both brands will maintain their distinct identities for the immediate future, they say this partnership has significantly expanded the collective strength of the business duo, which now boasts a team of 33 marketing professionals.

Together, they will oversee a portfolio of over 45 retained clients with a combined turnover exceeding £2 million.

Andy Hobson, Stefanie Hopkins and Sally Willis, MD at Fantastic Media

Founder and former managing director Stefanie Hopkins will continue to play a pivotal role as communications director while Fantastic founder Andy Hobson and co-owner, Andrew McCarthy, will become owner directors of Faith, supported by a leadership team which spans both firms.

The Faith Brand Communications team will relocate from Brighouse to Fantastic Media’s offices over the next quarter to ensure a seamless integration of the two teams.

Speaking about the acquisition, Fantastic Media founder and CEO Andy Hobson said: “Fantastic, very much like Faith, has grown organically over the past 18 years by delivering high quality, targeted brand and marketing strategies based on emotional connections and strong relationships between agency and client teams.

“This approach is testament to the longevity of both companies’ approach and confirms that people are at the core of our DNA. The coming together will be a perfect fit for all parties and will strengthen the offering to new and existing clients.”

Stefanie Hopkins, founder and MD of Faith Brand Communications added: "I’ve known Andy and the Fantastic team for many years, having provided PR both for the agency and its clients, so I am thrilled to join forces.

"This move marks an exciting chapter in our journey, opening up new horizons of growth and possibilities.

“Since launching Faith from my kitchen table with just one £250 a month client in 2007, we have built a solid foundation as a PR agency in Yorkshire and beyond, and this union allows us to take our expertise to new heights.

"The synergies between our strengths in public relations and Fantastic’s comprehensive marketing capabilities promise a truly integrated offering for brands.