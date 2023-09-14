Brighouse BID reflects on 12 months of events, visitors and investment at recent meeting

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BID, set up in 2019, supports all town centre businesses, shops and venues, and ensures there is a calendar of events, activities and attractions with the aim of encouraging people to visit, shop, spend and return.

It is funded primarily through levy payments made by town centre businesses, with two-thirds paying less than £5 a week towards the £160,000 annual investment in Brighouse.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Record crowd numbers for the town’s largest events, including the June 1940s Weekend

Every year, the directors of the BID company publish an activity summary and report on what has been delivered with that money, and among the highlights for September 2022 to August 2023 are:

Record crowd numbers for the town’s largest events - the June 1940s Weekend and our Christmas Market and Lights Switch On

Record number of families visiting the town for town centre trails, generating engagement with shops and businesses

Over 60 shops and businesses signed up for the new Brighouse Gift Card with revenue generated and retained in the town

18 events and workshops delivered by the Brighouse BID team and our town centre businesses tempting in visitors

40 hanging baskets installed, brightening up the town centre and enhancing the work of groups like Incredible Edible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Adams, co-chair of the Brighouse BID, said: "Our Brighouse BID team do all we can to get the best value for money from the levy paid by businesses which is invested in Brighouse, for Brighouse, by Brighouse.

"We continually evaluate our plans to achieve the best for the town – adapting to local and national trends to ensure Brighouse stays on top of what visitors want to see and experience.

The BID, set up in 2019, supports all town centre businesses, shops and venues, and ensures there is a calendar of events, activities and attractions with the aim of encouraging people to visit, shop, spend and return

"For so many, the past 12 months has been hard and the town centre has sadly seen some businesses close - both national and local. But we’ve also welcomed a lot of new faces, and we’re very fortunate that we have a very low shop vacancy rate in comparison to towns of a similar size. We are doing something right – as the town footfall has clearly demonstrated during the first 6 months of 2023 with over 3 million visitors.