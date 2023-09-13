These furry faces at the RSPCA centre in Halifax are looking for a new family to give them lots of love.
The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch is a self-funded branch of the RSPCA and responsible for raising all funds within the local area.
If you're interested in adopting any of the animals you see in this article, head to www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk where you can find out more/fill in an online adoption application form and a member of the team will get back to you as quickly as possible.
Here are 7 animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch Photo: RSPCA
2. Amora, female dog aged six
This beautiful girl is looking for a special home to call her own, she is a clever girl and is very friendly and affectionate she always has a fantastic greeting with the people she loves. She would prefer a home without other dogs, and no cats or small furriers so she can have all the love she desperately deserves. Photo: RSPCA
3. China, female dog aged three
This girl is a great little character and a typical bull breed she has a goofy fun loving side to her that has had all the staff falling in love with her. She would need an enclosed garden where she can play with her toys and she will need an owner that can help her with her housetraining. Photo: RSPCA
4. Bonnie and Clyde
They are purrfect team and are looking for a home together, so they can spend their days getting old together. This dynamic duo need access to the outdoors once they have settled in, this would need to be away from busy main roads and railway lines. Photo: RSPCA