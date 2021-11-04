Brighouse business helping kids on the road to success in Mini GP racing

From left: Max Johnson, Teddy Heaney, Kevin Norris, Olly Harris and Tyler Hartley

Mini GP Racing is a recognised accredited academy for FAB racing, which is the grassroots body for professional motor bike racing, and has had several youngsters from their academy go on to race in the FAB series.

The family-run company, on Thornhills Beck Lane, operates an indoor race track for mini motos, mini quads and go karts, and is run by husband and wife Kevin and Victoria Norris.

"When we initially set Mini GP Racing up and started to train and progress young talented kids, we received a personal phone call from the FAB racing CEO asking if we could become affiliated with the FAB championship," said Victoria.

"Our goal and vision is to bring young, talented riders from the age of five and give them a five-week intensive course to ensure the participants are race ready and able to compete.

"This course teaches them basic balance, throttle delivery and weight distribution, not only that we teach them how to take the correct racing lines and the main ultimate objective, which is knee sliding.

"We’ve successfully delivered 12 academies and from those successful sessions several have already left us to compete in FAB.

"We also run a four-week course for kids over the age of four where they learn the basic principles of how to ride a petrol quad, throttle control, weight distribution and cornering techniques with some added in fun of racing."

Victoria says the business is also keen to make a difference to youngsters in the community.

"We’ve done extensive works with the Time-Out Homes Group based in Huddersfield that supports young children back into mainstream schooling," she said.

"We ran Friday Rewards which was an amazing experience for us, helping and supporting the kids for a better and brighter future.

"We’ve reached out to the police and are currently liaising with members of the West Yorkshire department on how we can provide a safe environment for young people to enjoy motorcycles without having to ride them illegally on the roads.