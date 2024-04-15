Brighouse business is set to represent West Yorkshire at UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Baddie Locks Hair Extensions will represent West Yorkshire in the Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year Category.

Lydia Neill, owner of Baddie Locks Hair Extensions, opened her business three years ago.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia Neill, owner of Baddie Locks Hair Extensions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I took the plunge after lockdown in 2021 and have grown one of the most popular hair extensions fitting businesses in the local area.

"We only use luxury hair and have gained over 300 clients over the last three years.

"I also fit the viral mesh Intergration systems as seen on TikTok for clients with hair loss and cancer patients.

"I am so proud to be a finalist and it makes all the hard work worth it.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.