Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Brighouse based natural skincare firm has won two bronze awards at the 13th annual Free From Skincare Awards.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picobello was successful in the Bath and Body Care Oil and the Soap Bars categories.

The Europe-wide awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ either artificial ingredients, animal-based ingredients, fragrances, or food allergens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picobello founder Bettina Bryan said: “I am so delighted to have won not one but two awards at this year's Free From Skincare Awards.

Picobello founder Bettina Bryan

"I spent a long time designing our Face and Body Oil which is delicate and gentle to sensitive skin, I specifically chose ingredients to support with hydration, anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties.

"Our Sage and Salt Soap Bar is one of my favourites - I created this bar to exfoliate and nourish the skin. I’m so proud of the high quality I have achieved with both products, and having this recognised by such a great competition and hearing the wonderful feedback from the judges means the world to me and my brand.”