Brighouse business wins in two categories at Free From Skincare Awards
Picobello was successful in the Bath and Body Care Oil and the Soap Bars categories.
The Europe-wide awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ either artificial ingredients, animal-based ingredients, fragrances, or food allergens.
Picobello founder Bettina Bryan said: “I am so delighted to have won not one but two awards at this year's Free From Skincare Awards.
"I spent a long time designing our Face and Body Oil which is delicate and gentle to sensitive skin, I specifically chose ingredients to support with hydration, anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties.
"Our Sage and Salt Soap Bar is one of my favourites - I created this bar to exfoliate and nourish the skin. I’m so proud of the high quality I have achieved with both products, and having this recognised by such a great competition and hearing the wonderful feedback from the judges means the world to me and my brand.”