Brighouse business wins in two categories at Free From Skincare Awards

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Brighouse based natural skincare firm has won two bronze awards at the 13th annual Free From Skincare Awards.

Picobello was successful in the Bath and Body Care Oil and the Soap Bars categories.

The Europe-wide awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ either artificial ingredients, animal-based ingredients, fragrances, or food allergens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Picobello founder Bettina Bryan said: “I am so delighted to have won not one but two awards at this year's Free From Skincare Awards.

Picobello founder Bettina BryanPicobello founder Bettina Bryan
Picobello founder Bettina Bryan

"I spent a long time designing our Face and Body Oil which is delicate and gentle to sensitive skin, I specifically chose ingredients to support with hydration, anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties.

"Our Sage and Salt Soap Bar is one of my favourites - I created this bar to exfoliate and nourish the skin. I’m so proud of the high quality I have achieved with both products, and having this recognised by such a great competition and hearing the wonderful feedback from the judges means the world to me and my brand.”

Related topics:BrighouseSageEurope
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice