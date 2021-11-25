Brighouse entrepreneur shortlisted for Digital Woman of the Year

Michelle Veasey

Michelle Veasey, founder of Get It Digital, has been shortlisted for two categories at this year’s ceremony: Digital Woman of the Year and Digital Mother of the Year.

Now in its second year running, the Digital Women Awards is open to a community of more than 10,000 marketers, copywriters, graphic designers and social media managers.

Michelle fought off stiff competition from hundreds of applicants and looks forward to the awards ceremony in London.

Michelle said: “As somebody who lives and breathes digital, it’s an honour to be recognised amongst so many industry peers. I’m flying the flag for digital across all generations – it’s essential that UK businesses don’t dismiss digital as something for Generation Zs only.”

Get It Digital was founded in 2016 after Michelle took the move to go freelance.

After responding to a job ad on Upwork, she began taking on digital marketing projects of her own and built her brand based on innovation.

Rather than following the herd, Michelle has pioneered her own technologies to help customers succeed.

Her custom platform, ‘The Growth Engine’, houses a bespoke set of marketing automation tools.

She said: “Just to be nominated is an achievement, but I’d be honoured to take one of these prestigious awards home.

“I look forward to meeting so many other inspiring women in digital.