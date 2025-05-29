Brighouse pub The Old Mill to close to allow for six-figure renovation this summer

A Brighouse pub is set to close to allow for refurbishment works to take place.

The Old Mill, off Wakefield Road, will be revealing a fresh new look and feel this summer following significant investment.

Set on the banks of the River Calder, the Chef & Brewer pub – part of pub company and brewer Greene King – will temporarily close from June 2 whilst renovations take place.

The Old Mill, off Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View

The improved venue is due to officially reopen its doors to the public later in the month.

Chef & Brewer said: “The investment features major improvements to the pub’s interior, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance with modern furnishings to ensure an elevated dining experience for guests.

“The Old Mill’s exterior will undergo significant refurbishment to enhance comfort in the garden area, with new outdoor furniture and additional seating providing guests with the ideal destination to soak up the outstanding scenery and relax with a tipple in the summer sunshine.”