Brighouse pub The Old Mill to close to allow for six-figure renovation this summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Brighouse pub is set to close to allow for refurbishment works to take place.

The Old Mill, off Wakefield Road, will be revealing a fresh new look and feel this summer following significant investment.

Read More
“Absolutely disgusting” - Anger as battery energy storage plant in North Halifax...

Set on the banks of the River Calder, the Chef & Brewer pub – part of pub company and brewer Greene King – will temporarily close from June 2 whilst renovations take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Old Mill, off Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Old Mill, off Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View
The Old Mill, off Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View

The improved venue is due to officially reopen its doors to the public later in the month.

Chef & Brewer said: “The investment features major improvements to the pub’s interior, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance with modern furnishings to ensure an elevated dining experience for guests.

“The Old Mill’s exterior will undergo significant refurbishment to enhance comfort in the garden area, with new outdoor furniture and additional seating providing guests with the ideal destination to soak up the outstanding scenery and relax with a tipple in the summer sunshine.”

Related topics:BrighouseGreene King

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice