“Absolutely disgusting” - Anger as battery energy storage plant in North Halifax is approved

Cries of “shame”, “disgraceful” and “absolutely disgusting” from angry residents filled a council chamber following planning approval given to a highly controversial battery energy storage facility plant on their doorstep.

Calderdale planning councillors narrowly agreed to permit Masdar Arlington Energy’s proposals for the construction, management and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at land next to Sidhil Business Park at the Holmfield Industrial Estate in North Halifax.

A major concern for residents was fire risk and objectors made the point the site is very close to schools and homes, potentially affecting thousands of people.

They were also worried about noise, in light of the area already subject to the unidentified ‘Holmfield Hum’.

Support for the objectors also included from Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango In Halifax creator Sally Wainwright.

Objector Nick Moss, of neighbouring historic hotel and restaurant Holdsworth House, where The Beatles once stayed, told councillors Ms Wainwright had sent him a message saying: “It breaks my heart to think about what you’re going through – Holdsworth House deserves to be protected, not sacrificed.”

But the applicants, supported by council planning, heritage and highways officers, said the development would be safe and impact on settings, including a view from consultee Historic England, would only cause a low level of harm.

Officers concluded any harm would be outweighed by the benefits of storing and releasing energy in this way.

The site, said Dylan Campbell, principle planner for Masdar, would provide 500MW of energy storage.

“Battery energy storage plays a vital role in building a cleaner, more reliable energy system.

“As more of our electricity comes from wind and solar, these systems are essential.”

He said: “They store energy when it is abundant and release it when demand peaks – this helps stabilise the grid, reduced spills and ensures clean energy reaches homes and businesses when it’s most needed.”

Fire safety was a major issue for councillors who were split 3-3 on whether to approve or refuse the plans, Calderdale Council Planning Committee Chair Coun Katie Kimber’s (Lab, Luddenden Foot) vote deciding the issue.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse), proposing refusal, said a major concern was lack of a sufficient fire safety management plan at this point, coupled with Government guidance that plants should not be near homes or schools.

Supporting him, Coun Davd Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Rastrick) said: “I am not against a BESS system but I do think this particular storage facility is in the wrong place.”

But Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) proposed the plans should be approved for reasons set out by officers in the report to committee.

These included a range of consultees not objecting, although West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were concerned National Fire Chief’s Council (NFFC) guidance principles were not being followed and conditions should include water containment in event this needed to be used if there were an incident.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) supported her, councillors agreeing an extra planning condition that a site fire safety management plan agreed with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and plans for access to appropriate water supply and management of water run-off, must be in place before construction begins not just when use is about to commence.

Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) also successfully lobbied for a planning condition that developers consult with community and businesses to minimise impact before beginning work.

Nearly 400 objections were received to the proposal, including one from Halifax Labour MP Kate Dearden, many concerned about safety including fire risk, including citing a 2020 blaze at a Liverpool battery energy storage site.

Councillors also heard from Coun Hutchinson that a fire at a BESS in Thurrock had broken out earlier this year.

But Martin Blunden, of Green Fire Solutions, for the applicants, answering a question from Coun Dacre, said design and battery type were different now, technology evolving over the last five years reducing risk.

“There is a significant improvement in battery storage container safety,” he said.

Mr Moss had said residents were not convinced and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue concerns had not been addressed by the application, particularly over a detailed safety plan.

He told councillors: “People here today, they are not objecting – they are begging members of this committee to keep them safe.”

Also for objectors, planning expert Nick Willock raised concerns the application was “invalid” following an opinion from a specialist planning barrister, but the council’s lead planning officer Richard Seaman said the authority had consulted its own expert opinion, who argued it was valid.

Mr Willock also questioned loss of employment land – the BESS could be sited anywhere and provided “little or nothing to the Calderdale economy, nothing for business to thrive, and nothing for local people seeking jobs.”

Ward councillors Shane Taylor (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) and Dan Sutherland (Reform UK, Illingworth and Mixenden) also put the case against the scheme.

Coun Sutherland said they also had a 1,500-strong petition opposing the scheme and Coun Taylor said the site was within three quarters of a mile of six schools, which had 4,000 pupils, and 2,000 households, plus businesses and warehouses.

“To say that residents are concerned is an understatement because of three pertinent issues – deviation from the Local Plan regarding the land use, (impact on) heritage and the visitor economy and, more importantly, the fire risk,” said Coun Taylor.

Coun Sutherland said there were “fundamental questions” unanswered about safety, including where water run-off used if fire services needed to use it would go.

Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Den, Greetland and Stainland), opposing the plans, said local employment created by the scheme would be nil.