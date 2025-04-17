Brighouse residents share opinions on potential plans to develop iconic venue into Starbucks drive thru
EG On The Move Ltd are in the process of preparing a planning application for the redevelopment of the former Venue 73 and Ritz Ballroom, Bradford Road.
Some readers shared that the development would be a positive with the chance to bring the building back into use.
One reader said: "If the building is vacant, and will fall into disrepair, it’s better to be used and maintained. This is a positive, support or lose!!”
Another shared: "I approve Starbucks is superior to other brands although it's a shame that it's not being used as it once was”
“Better than empty but good luck getting back out at the junction,” said one reader.
Other readers think that this proposal would be a “waste” of the venue and were concerned at what the increase in traffic could cause.
Someone commented: "A waste of use for a great building.”
One reader said: “The traffic! It's already horrible at the junction!!!”
“What an absolute disgrace! Complete waste of a brilliant venue,” shared another reader.
EG On The Move Ltd is appealing for opinions from residents.
In a public notice it stated: “Before we submit our application, we are interested to hear from local people in order that their views can be considered in any design and application.
“If you have any questions or comments (in favour or against), we would be delighted to hear from you.
“Planning Team - [email protected].”
