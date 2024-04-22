Brighouse Wilko: Take a look at the works as demolition continues to knock down Wilko and build a new Aldi

Permission was granted this month for the demolition of Brighouse Wilko, on Briggate, and work is now well underway.

A construction crew and diggers have been at the site for the past week.

Brighouse Wilko shut in October along with scores more of the brand’s stores across the country after Wilko went into administration.

Plans were submitted in September by Triple Jersey Ltd to demolish the existing store and construct a new one.

The Courier revealed earlier this year that documents accompanying the application included a response to comments from Calderdale Council’s Highways Department, which was submitted in December, that suggest the store will become an Aldi.

