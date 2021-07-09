Brighouse's Lottie Shaw’s show their support for Forget Me Not Children's hospice

The Gingerbread Flower Decorating Kit will raise funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield with 50p from the sale of each kit going to the charity.

Lottie Shaw’s director, Charlotte Shaw, said: “We’re very proud to be able to support the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice. We’ve baked our signature gingerbread flower-shaped biscuits and left them as a blank canvas for families to enjoy creating their own beautiful designs.”

The new kits come complete with heritage recipe biscuits, full of warm ginger spice, and their signature soft crunch along with two easy to use icing pens and colourful mini smarties so that children can make and enjoy or pop back into the box as a hand-made present to a loved one.

Lottie Shaw's is showing their support for the hospice

Charlotte added: “Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is a pioneering hospice. By helping families spend precious time together making memories, Forget Me Not makes a little bit of magic happen every day and we are delighted to be able to support them through the sale of our new kits.”

Lou Addison, corporate partnerships fundraiser at the hospice, said: “The donations raised from the sale of each box will help us to care for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, in our tenth anniversary year and beyond.”

Lottie Shaw’s range of cakes and biscuits, along with the new Forget Me Not Decorating Kit, are available to buy at independent retailers as well as online at www.lottieshaws. co.uk