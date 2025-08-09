Broadband boost for 12,000 Brighouse homes and businesses

More than 12,000 homes and businesses throughout Brighouse are now able to access faster broadband.

Openreach has invested £3.6m in the new Full Fibre network for Brighouse, reaching around 85 per cent of properties.

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

People living in Brighouse can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s Partnership Director for Yorkshire, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost.

"As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology.

“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share.

"As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”

For more information about the Full Fibre technology, pay a visit to www.openreach.com.