ITV drama starring Adrian Dunbar to hit screens - scenes filmed around Todmorden for the second series

The second series of an ITV drama that filmed on the Yorkshire/Lancashire border near Todmorden is set to hit screens this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridley stars Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar and follows the retired detective turned police consultant as he resumes his partnership with former protégée, DI Carol Farman, played by Bronagh Waugh, who is now in charge of investigations.

The first series used locations near Todmorden Wind Farm and along the canal in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADRIAN DUNBAR as Ridley. Picture: WEST ROAD PICTURES/ITV/MATT SQUIRE

At the end of 2023 TV crews were spotted around Todmorden filming for the second series.

Bolton and Derbyshire were used to film the series and Ridley’s home is the windsurfing clubhouse at Watergrove Reservoir near Rochdale.

Adrian Dunbar shared what it was like filming for the series: “Oh, it really was cold.

"There was one scene that we did way up on the Moors. It was snowing, and I remember that Bronagh and I had to go inside every two takes because our faces were frozen. So we had to go and sit by the fire to kind of relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was so cold, you’d end up with this kind of terrible smile on your face trying to speak. But then again, the sun comes out and it’s freezing but it looks amazing, and it’s snowing up in the hills and you think, “Wow, this is going to look great on screen.”

"And of course, as I say, we’re really lucky to have Tony Coldwell, our Director of Photography, who really knows how to film this stuff. It’s where he’s from, he understands it well, and it’s a joy to work with him.”

Ridley will return on ITV on Sunday, August 10 at 8pm.