Business: Brighouse bakery Lottie Shaw’s has been bought by Jacksons of Yorkshire

The acquisition, made possible due to investment from Jacksons’ owners, the William Jackson Food Group, brings together two multi-generational Yorkshire family baking businesses.

The Lottie Shaw’s brand is loved nationwide for its range of premium treats, which are baked in a small craft bakery using family recipes handed down over three generations.

Sold online and via wholesalers, the Lottie Shaw’s range includes their award-winning signature Yorkshire Parkin.

From left to right, Ian and Charlotte Shaw, founders of Lottie Shaw’s, with Managing Director of Jacksons of Yorkshire Owen Elliott.

Charlotte Shaw, who founded Lottie Shaw’s with her husband Ian, said: “We’ve developed an extensive range of seriously good treats and have enjoyed some great success stories with our brilliant team.

"We have invested significantly in the business over the years, and we’ve enjoyed watching it grow. We knew the business needed a bigger engine behind it to help it develop further, and it’s while we were considering this, that we were approached by Jacksons.

“We wouldn’t have sold our business to just anyone, we needed to find a home with a family which will care about our team and the products we make just as much as we do, and Jacksons felt like the perfect fit. Their values are very similar to our own and they have a culture of looking after people well.”

Jacksons is part of the William Jacksons Food Group, a sixth-generation family business which was founded in Hull in 1851 and today is home to food businesses Abel & Cole, Belazu and Wellocks.

Owen Elliott, Managing Director of Jacksons, said: “Ian and Charlotte have built an incredible business which we’re excited to be welcoming into the Group.

"Jacksons and Lottie Shaw’s have so many things in common besides baking – both businesses have the magic that comes from being family owned, our values and cultures are aligned, and I believe we complement each other perfectly.

“While becoming an extension of our bakery, Lottie Shaw’s will operate as a stand-alone business and will continue to trade as Lottie Shaw’s, rather than Jacksons.

"The new partnership will help us broaden Jacksons’ reach beyond sliced bread and provide Lottie Shaw’s with additional expertise and scale to help secure long-term future growth.”