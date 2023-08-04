Business: Brighouse-based Faith Brand Communications secures two new clients

Halifax-based true9 is an established full-stack engineering and UX design partner for businesses seeking digital transformation and consultancy.

Faith has been appointed to help build awareness of true9’s services by growing the consultancy’s social media presence and securing positive media coverage for the brand as it seeks to continue on its rapid growth trajectory.

Chris Richardson, managing director at true9, said: “We’re very excited to start investing further in our brand image and embark on that journey with Faith.

Faith Brand Communications Managing Director, Stefanie Hopkins, and team

!Since starting to work with the team, we’ve already seen our name broadcast out there more than ever before, and we’re eager to see where this new partnership will take us.”

The communications agency is supporting hyper local online media outlet Huddersfield Hub through a comprehensive digital marketing strategy.

Faith will deliver paid social media campaigns, email marketing and strategic brand-building tactics to widen the reach of the outlet’s readership and unlock new commercial opportunities for the brand.

Hub editor and managing director Martin Shaw said: "We are thrilled to have Faith Brand Communications on board to help us elevate the presence of Huddersfield Hub.

“This partnership is an exciting step towards further growth and impact in our local community."

Managing director of Faith Brand Communications, Stefanie Hopkins, added: "We are delighted to welcome Huddersfield Hub and true9 to our client portfolio.