News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

FOR SALE: This is what £100k can buy you in 10 different parts of Calderdale

Depending on which part of the borough you're buying in, £100,000 can go a long way in Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Here's what £100k could buy you in 10 different areas of Calderdale.

Properties have been selected from Rightmove in August 2023 and as such their availability or price may be subject to change.

12 things Halifax is missing - from a Primark to an ice-rink

From lifesaving inventions to TV's Happy Valley - 11 amazing things that Halifax has given to the world

This two bedroom duplex apartment located in a mill conversion close to Halifax town centre is on the market for £100,000 with Reeds Rains.

1. Garden Mill, Garden Street North, Halifax

This two bedroom duplex apartment located in a mill conversion close to Halifax town centre is on the market for £100,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Located within walking distance of Brighouse town centre, this one bedroom terrace on Wakefield Road has been newly refurbished and is on the market with Whitegates.

2. Blackburn Buildings, Wakefield Road, Brighouse

Located within walking distance of Brighouse town centre, this one bedroom terrace on Wakefield Road has been newly refurbished and is on the market with Whitegates. Photo: Whitegates

Photo Sales
This three bedroom semi-detached property in Illingworth is for sale via modern method of auction with EweMove.

3. Myrtle Drive, Halifax

This three bedroom semi-detached property in Illingworth is for sale via modern method of auction with EweMove. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
This two bedroom terrace features two bedrooms and is conveniently located for a good variety of amenities within West Vale. The property is on the market with Bramleys.

4. Back Queen Street, Greetland

This two bedroom terrace features two bedrooms and is conveniently located for a good variety of amenities within West Vale. The property is on the market with Bramleys. Photo: Bramleys

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SalePropertiesCalderdaleHalifaxRightmovePrimarkHappy Valley