FOR SALE: This is what £100k can buy you in 10 different parts of Calderdale

Depending on which part of the borough you're buying in, £100,000 can go a long way in Calderdale.
Here's what £100k could buy you in 10 different areas of Calderdale.
Properties have been selected from Rightmove in August 2023 and as such their availability or price may be subject to change.
1. Garden Mill, Garden Street North, Halifax
This two bedroom duplex apartment located in a mill conversion close to Halifax town centre is on the market for £100,000 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Reeds Rains
2. Blackburn Buildings, Wakefield Road, Brighouse
Located within walking distance of Brighouse town centre, this one bedroom terrace on Wakefield Road has been newly refurbished and is on the market with Whitegates. Photo: Whitegates
3. Myrtle Drive, Halifax
This three bedroom semi-detached property in Illingworth is for sale via modern method of auction with EweMove. Photo: EweMove
4. Back Queen Street, Greetland
This two bedroom terrace features two bedrooms and is conveniently located for a good variety of amenities within West Vale. The property is on the market with Bramleys. Photo: Bramleys