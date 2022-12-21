News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Business: 'Closing down' signs go up at well-known Halifax town centre store

A well-known retailer is closing its Halifax town centre store

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

‘Closing down’ signs have gone up at camping and outdoor equipment shop Millets on Crown Street.

A member of staff told the Courier that the shop is to close and become a Go Outdoors store instead.

Hide Ad

Meantime, signs have gone up at the soon-to-open new Tesco Express in Halifax town centre.

Millets on Crown Street in Halifax
Most Popular

The Courier revealed last week that the current Tesco Express on Market Street will shut on Friday, January 6.

The new shop will open on Southgate.

Hide Ad
Read More
Cost of living: 'Calderdale domestic violence victims returning to abusive partn...