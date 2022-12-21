‘Closing down’ signs have gone up at camping and outdoor equipment shop Millets on Crown Street.

A member of staff told the Courier that the shop is to close and become a Go Outdoors store instead.

Meantime, signs have gone up at the soon-to-open new Tesco Express in Halifax town centre.

Millets on Crown Street in Halifax

The Courier revealed last week that the current Tesco Express on Market Street will shut on Friday, January 6.

The new shop will open on Southgate.