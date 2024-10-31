Business: Elland salon that is marking 60 years of business is set to relaunch with special event this weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
A salon in Elland is getting ready to relaunch after a refurbishment.

Salon Squire Hair and Beauty on Victoria Road will be marking 60 years of service and the full reopening of the salon this weekend.

On Saturday. November 2 at 3pm the business is welcoming clients old and new for drinks, complimentary services and a look around the new facilities.

Salon Squire shared: “Please join us on the relaunch of the newly furnished Hair and Beauty salon.

"Meet the team while enjoying refreshments and maybe a quick style or manicure while you are there.

“We look forward to meeting you all.”

