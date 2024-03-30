Business: Elland software company expands with office in Cape Town South Africa
The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, as it continues to grow its presence within the whistleblowing and risk management markets, serving businesses and regulated sectors worldwide, including 17 current clients.
Founded by Elland-based Andy Parr in 2023, the company's core offering includes an encrypted messaging platform that empowers employees to report incidents of grievances anonymously.
Andy said: “Navigating the ever-evolving landscape of regulations can be quite challenging.
“With the opening of our new office in Cape Town, we are excited to further strengthen our ability to serve our clients and expand our reach in key markets.
"This expansion reflects our commitment to provide innovative solutions that empower individuals to report wrongdoing through our advanced whistleblowing platform.”