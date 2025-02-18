Business up for auction: Kennels and cattery business near Halifax to go under the hammer
Stod Fold Farm Kennels and Cattery, which has a guide price of £375,000, will feature among over 120 other properties and plots of land in this month’s online property auction held by Mark Jenkinson, which is part of Eddisons, on February 26.
Commercial agent Ernest Wilson, also part of Eddisons, is working jointly with Mark Jenkinson on the sale.
Situated on a 1.5 acre site, the kennels currently have a two-star rating and are licensed to accommodate up to 10 dogs.
Auctioneers say the bungalow could be used as the principal accommodation for the business or could also be used as a holiday rental property.
Adrian Little from Mark Jenkinson said: “Stod Fold Farm is set in some of the most beautiful landscape in Yorkshire, and close to the pretty village of Ogden as well as Ogden Water country park, and it has good facilities such as pubs, restaurants and schools nearby.
“The bungalow, which is spacious and versatile, could be used for extended family, to generate income from short-term rentals or could be easily reconfigured as the main residence.
Paul Williamson from Ernest Wilson added: “This is an exciting opportunity for buyers looking for a property that blends business and lifestyle.
"Not only does it offer a well-established animal care business, but also has great potential for Airbnb accommodation in a desirable area for visitors.”
The property will be available in Mark Jenkinson’s online auction, with bidding opening on February 25 and closing the next day.
For details visit www.markjenkinson.co.uk.
