Business: Yorkshire law firm moves its Halifax office down to Dean Clough

This business says the move allows new opportunities for the firm's growth and provides clients and staff with a modern and accessible office.
Previously located on Harrison Road, Ramsdens’ new office offers improved transport links and free parking.
Jodie Wielgus, Partner at Ramsdens Solicitors and manager of the Halifax branch, said: "Our move to Dean Clough Mills marks an exciting new chapter for Ramsdens Solicitors in Halifax.
"The modern office space is designed to enhance our services through innovation and efficiency, providing greater flexibility for our team and a more convenient location for our clients."
The Halifax branch will continue to offer a full range of legal services, including family law, employment law, personal injury claims, and services for businesses, ensuring that Ramsdens Solicitors client care at its core, providing exceptional legal expertise in an upgraded and accessible environment.
