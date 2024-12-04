Customers of a Calderdale shop have been expressing their sadness that the business is shutting for good.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antiques and collectables store Mylo’s Emporium, based at Tenterfields Business Park in Luddenden Foot, has announced it is closing down “due to unforeseen circumstances” on December 24.

"Thank you to all our customers for supporting us over the last two years,” they posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer left a message saying: “Sorry to hear this but good wishes for the future.”

Mylo's Emporium is closing down

Another posted: “Oh no, that’s dreadful news. Hope you enjoy whatever comes next.”

One said: “Well I'll be sorry to see you close.”

Another posted: “Aw no, that's sad to hear.”

And one said: “Nooooo. Love this shop.”

If you have a story to share with us or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact our reporting team by emailing us at [email protected] including your name and a contact telephone number.