Businesses closing: Customers' dismay at 'dreadful news' as Calderdale shop announces it is shutting
Antiques and collectables store Mylo’s Emporium, based at Tenterfields Business Park in Luddenden Foot, has announced it is closing down “due to unforeseen circumstances” on December 24.
"Thank you to all our customers for supporting us over the last two years,” they posted.
One customer left a message saying: “Sorry to hear this but good wishes for the future.”
Another posted: “Oh no, that’s dreadful news. Hope you enjoy whatever comes next.”
One said: “Well I'll be sorry to see you close.”
Another posted: “Aw no, that's sad to hear.”
And one said: “Nooooo. Love this shop.”
