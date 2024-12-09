Businesses closing: Father-and-son Halifax firm started 39 years ago is shutting down after 'difficult trading conditions'
Electrical wholesaler KB Electrical Supplies was established by Keith Bennett, who was joined in the business by his son Steve in 1991.
Based at Wainhouse Road in King Cross, it has provided goods for electricians, contractors and engineers across the region.
Difficult trading conditions, particularly over the last 18 months, have led to a "difficult and emotional decision” for Steve to take insolvency advice and the staff have been made redundant, said agents Walker Singleton.
They have been appointed as agents and instructed to sell the vehicle, stock, fixtures and fittings by online auction.
The sale can be viewed at https://onlinesales.walkersingleton.co.uk/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/414
The auction is closing at noon on Thursday, December 12.
Dan Hey, director at Walker Singleton, said: “KB Electrical Supplies is an established name and they will be a much-missed provider in the local electrical wholesaler market.
“Keith and Steve were friends as much as suppliers to many of the customers.”