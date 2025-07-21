Businesses closing in 2025: Boutique owner's 'heavy heart' as she shuts her Calderdale shop for good

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
A Calderdale boutique-owner has closed her business.

Lingerie store Winnie Dot, on Bridge Gate in Hebden Bridge, has now shut.

Owner Genelle Redmile has posted on the boutique’s website and on social media that it “was not an easy decision” to close.

"To all our amazing customers, with a heavy heart, I can confirm that, after four years since its creation, Winnie Dot has now closed,” she said.

“This was not an easy decision and certainly not one taken lightly.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support, kindness, and loyalty you’ve shown – it really has meant everything.”

