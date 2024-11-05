Businesses closing: Indie boutique's owner's 'heavy heart' as she announces she is shutting her Calderdale store for good

An independent womenswear store in Brighouse is closing.

Little Lionheart, on Commercial Street, will shut in early 2025.

Owner Jayde Thomas, who took over the shop last year, said she has “loved every moment up until the last couple of very hard months”.

In a post on social media, she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I will be closing the doors to Little Lionheart in the new year.

Little Lionheart will close in the new yearplaceholder image
"I am so incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity to say I’ve owned my own business at the age of 30 but sometimes things happen that you just can’t salvage with the costs rising and the general public not having that spare cash to spend any more.

"I have loved every moment up until the last couple of very hard months.

"I just want to thank every single person that’s supported this beautiful shop. I really wouldn’t have survived this long if it wasn’t for you.”

