Businesses closing: Seven Calderdale shops, restaurants and a pub which have shut in the last six months

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Sadly, the first half of 2025 has seen us bidding farewell to some popular Calderdale businesses.

While many firms are enjoying success and several new ventures are opening, there are also some places that have closed this year.

Here we’ve listed seven shops, restaurants and a pub which have closed over the last six months.

Halifax retro: 44 photos that will take you back to nights on the town in 2009

Retro Halifax: 18 photos from cherished Halifax pub with quirky layout that dates back to at least the 1850s

Seven Calderdale businesses which have shut in the first half of 2025

1. Businesses closing: Seven Calderdale shops, restaurants and a pub which have shut in the last six months

Seven Calderdale businesses which have shut in the first half of 2025 Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Clintons in Halifax shut in April

2. Businesses closing: Seven Calderdale shops, restaurants and a pub which have shut in the last six months

Clintons in Halifax shut in April Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Curioddity in Elland closed in February

3. Businesses closing: Seven Calderdale shops, restaurants and a pub which have shut in the last six months

Curioddity in Elland closed in February Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The Packhorse Inn near Hebden Bridge shut in March

4. Businesses closing: Seven Calderdale shops, restaurants and a pub which have shut in the last six months

The Packhorse Inn near Hebden Bridge shut in March Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice