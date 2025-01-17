Businesses for sale in West Yorkshire: Cute indie cafe in heart of popular Calderdale town up for sale after owners' 'many happy and successful years'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Little H Cafe, at St George’s Square, is on the market after “many happy and successful years” for its owners, according to its listing on Rightmove.
The business is understood to be open as usual but is for sale, with an asking price of £85,000.
The listing says Little H Cafe has a loyal and local clientele, an excellent reputation and is in the heart of Hebden Bridge.
It adds the business is is only offered for sale “due to our clients wishing to focus on other business opportunities after many happy and successful years in the business, and we suspect with a slight tinge of reluctance”.
"The cafe serves fantastic coffee, butties, sandwiches, paninis, and home-made cakes,” the listing adds.
"The business has established an excellent reputation over the years and attracts a very regular local and loyal clientele.
"The cafe occupies an enviable position in the heart of Hebden Bridge and, by virtue of its excellent location as stated, not only attracts local but passing trade and clients from surrounding conurbations.
"The business currently operates on most convenient opening hours seven days a week and excellent sales and profits are achieved.”
For more details, contact estate agents Alan J Picken on 01943 609451.
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact our reporting team by emailing [email protected] with a daytime contact telephone number.