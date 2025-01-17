Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cafe in the middle of Hebden Bridge town centre is up for sale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little H Cafe, at St George’s Square, is on the market after “many happy and successful years” for its owners, according to its listing on Rightmove.

The business is understood to be open as usual but is for sale, with an asking price of £85,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing says Little H Cafe has a loyal and local clientele, an excellent reputation and is in the heart of Hebden Bridge.

Little H Cafe in Hebden Bridge is open as usual but on the market

It adds the business is is only offered for sale “due to our clients wishing to focus on other business opportunities after many happy and successful years in the business, and we suspect with a slight tinge of reluctance”.

"The cafe serves fantastic coffee, butties, sandwiches, paninis, and home-made cakes,” the listing adds.

"The business has established an excellent reputation over the years and attracts a very regular local and loyal clientele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cafe occupies an enviable position in the heart of Hebden Bridge and, by virtue of its excellent location as stated, not only attracts local but passing trade and clients from surrounding conurbations.

"The business currently operates on most convenient opening hours seven days a week and excellent sales and profits are achieved.”

For more details, contact estate agents Alan J Picken on 01943 609451.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact our reporting team by emailing [email protected] with a daytime contact telephone number.