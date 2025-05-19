Businesses opening in 2025: French artisan desserts now on sale in Halifax thanks to new market stall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th May 2025, 19:00 BST
A new business offering handcrafted sweet treats has opened in Halifax.

Bebe Rose Boulangerie is the latest addition to Halifax Borough Market.

Most Popular

Selling French artisan desserts described as “handcrafted elegance”, the stall is open from 8am until 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Halifax Borough Market has posted: “We would like to welcome BeBe Rose Boulangerie to the market. Selling hand-made pastries and cakes.”

For more details about applying for a stall in the market, email [email protected], call 01422 393584 or visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/dio/express-interest-becoming-market-trader

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice