Businesses opening in 2025: French artisan desserts now on sale in Halifax thanks to new market stall
A new business offering handcrafted sweet treats has opened in Halifax.
Bebe Rose Boulangerie is the latest addition to Halifax Borough Market.
Selling French artisan desserts described as “handcrafted elegance”, the stall is open from 8am until 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.
Halifax Borough Market has posted: “We would like to welcome BeBe Rose Boulangerie to the market. Selling hand-made pastries and cakes.”
For more details about applying for a stall in the market, email [email protected], call 01422 393584 or visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/dio/express-interest-becoming-market-trader