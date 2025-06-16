Businesses opening: 'Phat Lava Lounge' and other clues in window of new Halifax town centre business
A new venture looks to be getting ready to open in Halifax town centre.
Premises on Southgate, which used to be home to Tia Greyhound Rescue’s charity shop but have been empty for some time, have been undergoing refurbishment.
Now, new clues have appeared in the window about what might be opening there.
There is a large silver robot and a sign saying ‘Phat Lava Lounge’.
Plenty of seating can also be spotted inside suggesting possibly a cafe or other hospitality business.