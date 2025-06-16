A new venture looks to be getting ready to open in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premises on Southgate, which used to be home to Tia Greyhound Rescue’s charity shop but have been empty for some time, have been undergoing refurbishment.

Now, new clues have appeared in the window about what might be opening there.

There is a large silver robot and a sign saying ‘Phat Lava Lounge’.

Plenty of seating can also be spotted inside suggesting possibly a cafe or other hospitality business.