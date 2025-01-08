Businesses to buy: Popular Halifax town centre pizza restaurant and Happy Valley TV show location up for sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Knead, on Crossley Street in the town centre, is still open as usual but has gone on the market for £100,000.
The pizzeria and cocktail bar opened in 2021 and has built a strong reputation and loyal customer base.
It is well-known in Halifax and was even used as a filming location for a scene in the third season of Sally Wainwright’s hit drama Happy Valley.
According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the owner of the restaurant has a young family and other business interests “meaning that this concern is operated completely by staff with a management team in place and trading in relatively limited hours over five day week - ideal for an enthusiastic owner operator to take the reins and build on the already solid foundations here”.
The listing also says: “Professional and functional website in place which facilitates online bookings.
“In addition to the traditional restaurant offering, the business also provides takeaway via Deliveroo and Just Eat platforms.”
Knead rents premises which include a ground floor reception and delicatessen, bar counter area leading to a restaurant with space for 36 diners, and a lower ground floor area with seating for a further 24 customers, as well as a bar lounge seating area and cocktail bar.
Anyone interested in buying Knead can find out more details by contacting estate agent Ernest Wilson’s Leeds office on 0113 2382900.
If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].