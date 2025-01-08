Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Halifax’s most popular restaurants is up for sale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knead, on Crossley Street in the town centre, is still open as usual but has gone on the market for £100,000.

The pizzeria and cocktail bar opened in 2021 and has built a strong reputation and loyal customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is well-known in Halifax and was even used as a filming location for a scene in the third season of Sally Wainwright’s hit drama Happy Valley.

Knead in Halifax is up for sale

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the owner of the restaurant has a young family and other business interests “meaning that this concern is operated completely by staff with a management team in place and trading in relatively limited hours over five day week - ideal for an enthusiastic owner operator to take the reins and build on the already solid foundations here”.

The listing also says: “Professional and functional website in place which facilitates online bookings.

“In addition to the traditional restaurant offering, the business also provides takeaway via Deliveroo and Just Eat platforms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knead rents premises which include a ground floor reception and delicatessen, bar counter area leading to a restaurant with space for 36 diners, and a lower ground floor area with seating for a further 24 customers, as well as a bar lounge seating area and cocktail bar.

Anyone interested in buying Knead can find out more details by contacting estate agent Ernest Wilson’s Leeds office on 0113 2382900.

If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].