Businesss leaders warn further delays to recovery roadmap may threaten progress

Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Managing Director, Martin Hathaway

Between February and April, there were an estimated 657,000 job vacancies advertised, which represents a growth of 8.0% (48,400) compared with last quarter.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Chamber, said: “The decline in unemployment and rise in payroll employment is a promising sight and confirms our hopes that the UK jobs market is beginning to bounce back from the tragic effects of the pandemic.

“Ongoing financial support from the government and the reopening of the economy has helped to drive employment and bring those who were furloughed back into work.

“We are optimistic about the increase in job vacancies as this points to an encouraging rise in demand for labour as the economy reopens.

“UK unemployment looks on track to peak at a much lower level than in recent recessions, which is a positive outcome.

“However, any delays to the planned roadmap, and subsequent full reopening of the economy, may see the current trajectory taking a dip, creating renewed job losses, particularly if government support doesn’t keep in line with the roadmap, allowing firms to fall behind once again.”

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce. It has been supporting businesses across the Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield districts for the past 165 years.

Chamber board member Andy Turner, managing director of First Choice Recruitment, said: “As a recruitment agency, we are quickly approaching our 30th year in business and we have seen many ups and downs, including three recessions, but I’ve seen nothing like the current market.

“Certain sectors have been decimated by Covid-19 but many others have flourished creating job shortages in most other sectors. These shortages are threatening the country’s recovery.

“The extremely generous furloughing scheme is masking the real situation of which we won’t know the real effect until this scheme closes in September but before the virus hit us, we were (in effect) in full employment made worse with the net loss of lots of our Eastern European co-workers who have left probably never to return – although the figures don’t agree, I suspect we are approaching full employment once more at a rapid rate.

“We are certainly seeing a massive upturn in demand for staff especially in manufacturing, production and associated industries as we all continue to eat and drink, some people have more disposal income all multiplied by ‘staycation’.