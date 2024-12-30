Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Calderdale village pub could become housing if a planning application is approved.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourspace Developments Ltd has submitted a bid to Calderdale Council to turn The Butchers Arms, on Rochdale Road in Ripponden, into five two-bedroom cottages.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the application, the pub building is currently split into the pub area, six one-bedroom short-term holiday cottages and a two-bedroom flat – which is the owner’s accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan would be to combine the holiday cottages to create three of the new homes, and transform the pub area and the owner’s accommodation into the other two cottages.

The Butchers Arms in Ripponden

A heritage impact statement submitted with the bid says The Butchers Arms is a Grade II listed building.

It also says: “The alterations to the existing holiday-let units include reinstating historical window and door openings that had been blocked up along the frontage to create the entryways for cottage five.

"The proposed layout for The Butchers Arms does not involve any extensions to the existing building footprint.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the pub building was formed out of what was once a row of cottages constructed in the late 18th century.

In 2011 the Butchers Arms was granted permission to reduce the trading area and form the holiday lets.

"The Butchers Arms was historically surrounded by open fields; however, the building’s setting is now mostly composed of a surrounding housing estate which sets the building within a predominantly residential context,” the statement adds.

The application can be viewed and comments on it can be made online by searching for the application number 24/01285/FUL on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.