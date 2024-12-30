Butchers Arms: Planning bid to turn Calderdale village pub and holiday lets into five new homes
Fourspace Developments Ltd has submitted a bid to Calderdale Council to turn The Butchers Arms, on Rochdale Road in Ripponden, into five two-bedroom cottages.
According to a design and access statement submitted with the application, the pub building is currently split into the pub area, six one-bedroom short-term holiday cottages and a two-bedroom flat – which is the owner’s accommodation.
The plan would be to combine the holiday cottages to create three of the new homes, and transform the pub area and the owner’s accommodation into the other two cottages.
A heritage impact statement submitted with the bid says The Butchers Arms is a Grade II listed building.
It also says: “The alterations to the existing holiday-let units include reinstating historical window and door openings that had been blocked up along the frontage to create the entryways for cottage five.
"The proposed layout for The Butchers Arms does not involve any extensions to the existing building footprint.”
It says the pub building was formed out of what was once a row of cottages constructed in the late 18th century.
In 2011 the Butchers Arms was granted permission to reduce the trading area and form the holiday lets.
"The Butchers Arms was historically surrounded by open fields; however, the building’s setting is now mostly composed of a surrounding housing estate which sets the building within a predominantly residential context,” the statement adds.
The application can be viewed and comments on it can be made online by searching for the application number 24/01285/FUL on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.