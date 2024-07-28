Buying a new business: 13 businesses that are up for sale in Calderdale including a toy shop, waffle house and lap dancing bar

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
There are plenty of opportunities on offer in Calderdale for anyone looking to take on a new venture.

Whether you fancy running a restaurant or owning your own toy shop, there are lots of businesses currently on the market.

Here, we take a look at some of the options currently listed on Zoopla for anyone looking to try something new.

Chinese restaurant The Imperial, on Towngate in Hipperholme, is on the market for offers over £19,950

Chinese restaurant The Imperial, on Towngate in Hipperholme, is on the market for offers over £19,950Photo: Zoopla

The Shakespeare hotel and restaurant, on Horton Street in Halifax town centre, is for sale for £49,950

The Shakespeare hotel and restaurant, on Horton Street in Halifax town centre, is for sale for £49,950Photo: Zoopla

Totally Awesome toys and games shop in Halifax's Piece Hall is on the market for £19,950

Totally Awesome toys and games shop in Halifax's Piece Hall is on the market for £19,950Photo: Zoopla

Brackenbed Fisheries, on Spring Hall Lane in Halifax, is for sale for £39,950

Brackenbed Fisheries, on Spring Hall Lane in Halifax, is for sale for £39,950Photo: Zoopla

