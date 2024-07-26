Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be plenty of opportunities to do your Christmas shopping thanks to a festive announcement from Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The historic landmark has revealed it will host six weekends of Christmas markets this year.

They will take place on Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17; Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24; Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1; Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8; Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 and Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More details will be announced nearer the time, says The Piece Hall, but it is promising “the region’s favourite independent food and drink producers, artisan makers and pop-up street food”.

The Piece Hall will host the events over six weekends

It says there will a wide range of unique stalls with everything from homeware and jewellery to gifts and delicious food to take home.