West Yorkshire Christmas events: Halifax's Piece Hall announces a stonking six weekends of festive markets

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There will be plenty of opportunities to do your Christmas shopping thanks to a festive announcement from Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The historic landmark has revealed it will host six weekends of Christmas markets this year.

They will take place on Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17; Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24; Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1; Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8; Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 and Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More details will be announced nearer the time, says The Piece Hall, but it is promising “the region’s favourite independent food and drink producers, artisan makers and pop-up street food”.

The Piece Hall will host the events over six weekendsThe Piece Hall will host the events over six weekends
The Piece Hall will host the events over six weekends

It says there will a wide range of unique stalls with everything from homeware and jewellery to gifts and delicious food to take home.

Meantime, this summer’s epic series of summer gigs continues tomorrow night with Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax and Friends, followed by Bill Bailey on Wednesday.

Related topics:HalifaxBill Bailey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.