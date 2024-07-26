West Yorkshire Christmas events: Halifax's Piece Hall announces a stonking six weekends of festive markets
The historic landmark has revealed it will host six weekends of Christmas markets this year.
They will take place on Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17; Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24; Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1; Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8; Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 and Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22.
More details will be announced nearer the time, says The Piece Hall, but it is promising “the region’s favourite independent food and drink producers, artisan makers and pop-up street food”.
It says there will a wide range of unique stalls with everything from homeware and jewellery to gifts and delicious food to take home.
Meantime, this summer’s epic series of summer gigs continues tomorrow night with Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax and Friends, followed by Bill Bailey on Wednesday.
