Cafes in Brighouse: Joy as popular Calderdale cafe bar reopens under new ownership

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular Calderdale town centre cafe bar has reopened.

Fratellis, on King Street in Brighouse, has a new owner – Richard Haydock.

The eatery reopened at the beginning of this month and is already proving a success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard posted after his first week in charge: “What an amazing first week we have had!

"I would just like to personally thank each and every one of you who have come through our doors.

"I would also like to thank all the staff for their amazing efforts!”

Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouseFratellisKing Street
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice