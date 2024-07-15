Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Calderdale town centre cafe bar has reopened.

Fratellis, on King Street in Brighouse, has a new owner – Richard Haydock.

The eatery reopened at the beginning of this month and is already proving a success.

Richard posted after his first week in charge: “What an amazing first week we have had!

"I would just like to personally thank each and every one of you who have come through our doors.

"I would also like to thank all the staff for their amazing efforts!”